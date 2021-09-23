Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian shares gain 1% as metal, banking stocks rally

09/23/2021 | 01:36am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A security guard walks past the logo of the National Stock Exchange inside its building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares advanced more than 1% on Thursday to hover near record highs, boosted by metal and banking stocks, as investors took a slightly hawkish tilt by the U.S. Federal Reserve in their stride.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 1% to 17,722.35 by 0513 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.01% to 59,523.89.

The Fed said last night it will likely begin tapering its monthly bond buying as early as November, and indicated it could raise interest rates more quickly than expected.

Investors seem to be taking cues from a global uptick while awaiting further details about the "quantum and timing" of the Federal Reserve's tapering action before reacting, said Siddharth Purohit, a research analyst at SMC Global Securities.

Metal stocks advanced 1.5%, with Coal India topping the Nifty 50 index.

Banks recouped the previous session's losses to advance 1.9%, with Axis Bank rising about 2.6%.

Real estate stocks jumped as much as 6.5% to their highest in nearly 11 years, with Godrej Properties surging 6.8% to hit a record high.

The positive sentiment from signs of an increase in property sales is also spilling over to auxiliary sectors, SMC's Purohit said, adding private banks with exposure to property mortgage also stood to benefit.

The sub-index for infrastructure stocks climbed 1%, with DLF Ltd rising more than 5% to lead gains in the sector.

Broader Asian stock markets advanced, supported by positive news from debt-laden China Evergrande Group, though default risks still remained for the property giant. [MKTS/GLOB]

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.14% 0.7245 Delayed Quote.-6.06%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.22% 1.3645 Delayed Quote.-0.12%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.25% 0.78389 Delayed Quote.-0.64%
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -0.44% 2.27 End-of-day quote.-84.77%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.20% 1.17118 Delayed Quote.-4.03%
HINDALCO INDUSTRIES LIMITED 2.64% 462.95 End-of-day quote.92.49%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.07% 0.013546 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.28% 0.70102 Delayed Quote.-2.56%
NIFTY 50 1.07% 17732.6 Delayed Quote.25.61%
NIFTY BANK 0.24% 37664.4 Delayed Quote.19.10%
NSE 0.00% 15.8 Real-time Quote.28.46%
TATA STEEL LIMITED 1.03% 1305.3 End-of-day quote.102.83%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:48aUkraine tightens coronavirus lockdown curbs
RE
01:47aGM invests $300 million in Chinese autonomous driving startup Momenta
RE
01:42aItaly's Enel to launch newco Gridspertise for digital grid services - paper
RE
01:36aIndian shares gain 1% as metal, banking stocks rally
RE
01:35aCHINA EVERGRANDE : Indonesia Finance Minister warns of ripple effect from China's Evergrande debt woes
RE
01:34aEvergrande seeks to reassure retail investors as key debt deadline looms
RE
01:32aDollar eases as traders see wiggle room in Fed's hike path
RE
01:32aLG ELECTRONICS : to Acquire Israeli Vehicle Cybersecurity Risk Assessment Solution Provider Cybellum
PU
01:31aBrazil raises interest rates, signals third big hike next month
RE
01:30aDollar eases as traders see wiggle room in Fed's hike path
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Evergrande domestic debt deal calms immediate contagion concern
2Wall St ends higher as Fed signals bond-buying taper soon
3Lindt : & Sprüngli with solid result in difficult pandemic year
4Boeing lifts China jet demand estimate over two decades to $1.47 trln
5Exxon, Chevron conceal payments to some governments -watchdog

HOT NEWS