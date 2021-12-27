Log in
Indian shares gain as energy, banks advance

12/27/2021 | 11:07pm EST
A man wearing a protective mask walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Energy firms and bank stocks drove Indian shares higher on Tuesday, buoyed by upbeat global risk sentiment in the absence of major domestic triggers.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.66% at 17,196 by 0350 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.67% to 57,803.59.

The Nifty energy index rose 1%, while the bank index gained 0.7%.

Authorities in Britain and France have held off from imposing tough restrictions on movement, betting that high vaccination rates will stop hospitals from being overwhelmed even as cases surge.

Asian shares gained on Tuesday, cruising in the slipstream of another record-setting day on Wall Street amid strong retail figures, while the safe-haven yen lost ground as traders held on to riskier currencies and asset classes like equities. [MKTS/GLOB]

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIFTY 50 0.58% 17191.5 Delayed Quote.21.61%
S&P 500 1.38% 4791.19 Delayed Quote.25.82%
SENSEX 30 0.52% 57420.24 Real-time Quote.20.25%
