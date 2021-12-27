Indian shares gain as energy, banks advance

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.66% at 17,196 by 0350 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.67% to 57,803.59.

The Nifty energy index rose 1%, while the bank index gained 0.7%.

Authorities in Britain and France have held off from imposing tough restrictions on movement, betting that high vaccination rates will stop hospitals from being overwhelmed even as cases surge.

Asian shares gained on Tuesday, cruising in the slipstream of another record-setting day on Wall Street amid strong retail figures, while the safe-haven yen lost ground as traders held on to riskier currencies and asset classes like equities. [MKTS/GLOB]

