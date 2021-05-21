Indian shares gain as financials rebound, SBI results awaited

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.55% to 14,987.85 by 0355 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.57% to 49,845.78.

Investor sentiment was also helped by a rise in broader Asian markets, following overnight gains on Wall Street as fears receded about inflation and an early tapering of stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve. [MKTS/GLOB]

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Bank Index rose 1.13% after a more than 1% drop on Thursday. Private-sector lenders HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top boosts to the Nifty 50.

State Bank of India rose 1.3% ahead of its March-quarter results. The lender is expected to report a jump in net profit.

State-run refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd rose 7.2% after posting higher March-quarter net profit on Thursday.

Fellow refiners and Nifty 50 components Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd gained 1.8% and 1.3%, respectively.

Meanwhile, India's new coronavirus infections stayed below the 300,000 mark for the fifth straight day.

