Indian shares gain as financials rebound, SBI results awaited

05/21/2021 | 12:14am EDT
A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Friday, helped by a rebound in financial stocks, as investors awaited quarterly earnings results from State Bank of India, the country's largest lender by assets.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.55% to 14,987.85 by 0355 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.57% to 49,845.78.

Investor sentiment was also helped by a rise in broader Asian markets, following overnight gains on Wall Street as fears receded about inflation and an early tapering of stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve. [MKTS/GLOB]

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Bank Index rose 1.13% after a more than 1% drop on Thursday. Private-sector lenders HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top boosts to the Nifty 50.

State Bank of India rose 1.3% ahead of its March-quarter results. The lender is expected to report a jump in net profit.

State-run refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd rose 7.2% after posting higher March-quarter net profit on Thursday.

Fellow refiners and Nifty 50 components Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd gained 1.8% and 1.3%, respectively.

Meanwhile, India's new coronavirus infections stayed below the 300,000 mark for the fifth straight day.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED 1.32% 460.75 Delayed Quote.17.15%
HDFC BANK LIMITED -1.74% 1432.8 End-of-day quote.-0.24%
ICICI BANK LIMITED 1.82% 629.5 Delayed Quote.16.90%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.05% 65.2 Delayed Quote.32.53%
SENSEX 30 -0.68% 49564.86 Real-time Quote.4.51%
