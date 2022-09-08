Log in
Indian shares gain as oil prices fall; banks, techs rise

09/08/2022 | 12:10am EDT
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares traded higher in early deals on Thursday after two straight sessions of losses, helped by gains in technology and bank stocks and a sharp fall in global oil prices.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.67% at 17,741.95, as of 0349 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.7% to 59,444.95.

Asian stocks also gained, tracking a rally in U.S. equities overnight, while oil prices tumbled to over seven-month lows on demand concerns following downbeat Chinese trade data. [O/R] [MKTS/GLOB]

India, the world's third-largest importer of oil, benefits from a fall in prices as it brings down imported inflation.

The Nifty IT index and the public sector bank index rose 1.3% and 1.2%, respectively.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.15% 88.88 Delayed Quote.22.17%
NIFTY 50 0.90% 17783.3 Delayed Quote.1.74%
NIFTY IT -0.34% 28148.25 Delayed Quote.-28.32%
SENSEX BSE30 -0.28% 59028.91 Real-time Quote.1.33%
WTI 1.02% 82.886 Delayed Quote.15.19%
