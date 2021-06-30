Log in
Indian shares gain on auto, tech boost; Cipla rises

06/30/2021 | 12:18am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday, helped by automakers and information technology stocks, while drugmaker Cipla climbed after getting a regulatory nod to import partner Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.34% to 15,801.80 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.36% to 52,741.22 by 0354 GMT.

Markets have struggled for momentum this week after briefly scaling record highs on the back of declining COVID-19 cases, easing of pandemic-induced restrictions and a surge in vaccinations.

On Wednesday, gains in automaker stocks a day before their monthly sales supported the markets, with the Nifty Auto index gaining 0.59%. Maruti Suzuki India rose 1.7% and was the top percentage gainer on the Nifty 50.

The Nifty IT index added 0.48%. IT majors Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys will be kicking off India's first-quarter earnings season over the next few weeks.

Cipla rose as much as 1.8%. The drugmaker has received regulatory approval to distribute partner Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine in India, a senior government official said on Tuesday.

The company is also among five Indian drugmakers that will jointly conduct a clinical trial in the country for Merck & Co's experimental anti-viral drug to treat mild COVID-19.

Conglomerate Reliance Industries rose 0.3%. The company has signed an agreement with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co to build a multi-billion-dollar chemical project in Ruwais.

In global markets, Wall Street's Nasdaq index closed at a record high, helped by rising consumer confidence in an economic recovery, with Asian shares also posting gains. [MKTS/GLOB]

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CIPLA LIMITED 0.55% 984.65 Delayed Quote.17.45%
INFOSYS LIMITED 0.91% 1577.65 Delayed Quote.25.16%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.03% 74.6 Delayed Quote.47.54%
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD 1.24% 7580 Delayed Quote.-0.70%
MODERNA, INC. 5.17% 234.46 Delayed Quote.124.43%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.19% 14528.334836 Delayed Quote.12.51%
NIFTY 50 0.25% 15790.2 Delayed Quote.13.11%
NIFTY IT -0.49% 29168.45 Delayed Quote.19.86%
SENSEX 30 -0.35% 52549.66 Real-time Quote.10.05%
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD. 0.42% 3354.95 Delayed Quote.16.56%
WTI -0.03% 73.417 Delayed Quote.53.85%
