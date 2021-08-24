Indian shares hit record closing highs as Bajaj Finserv soars

BENGALURU, Aug 24 (Reuters) - Indian shares hit record
closing highs on Tuesday, led by a surge in Bajaj Finserv
after the market regulator allowed the shadow bank to
set up a mutual fund, while metal stocks bounced back after a
four-day losing streak.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index ended up 0.78% at
16,624.60, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.73%
higher at 55,958.98.
Shares of Bajaj Finserv jumped as much as 8.6% to
hit a record high before ending up 7.7%. Shares of peer Bajaj
Finance also ended higher, at 3.38%.
The Nifty Bank index advanced 1.67%, driven by a
2.3% gain in HDFC Bank. The financial services index
rose 1.39%. The Nifty metals index ended
the session up 2.9%.
India's Nifty Smallcap 100 and Nifty Midcap 100 ended the day
2% and 1.43% higher.
Among other stocks, shares of India's Optiemus Electronics
rose 4.9% after it partnered with Taiwan's Wistron
Corp to build smartphones and laptops. The partnership
is expected to yield revenues of 380 billion rupees ($5.13
billion) over five years for Optiemus, the company said.
Shares of ABB India ended 1.31% higher after the
company said it had expanded manufacturing capacity for low
voltage motors by 20% at its Faridabad facility, which is
powered by renewable energy.
Global equities, bond yields and oil rose on Tuesday as a
bounce in China's tech sector, positive U.S. vaccination news
and easing worries about the U.S. tapering stimulus lifted
sentiment ahead of a speech later this week by Fed Chair Jerome
Powell.
