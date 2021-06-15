Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian shares hit record highs as Asian peers gain; Fed meeting eyed

06/15/2021 | 12:07am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man walks out of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai, India,

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose to all-time highs on Tuesday as gains in broader markets helped investors look past data that showed retail inflation hit a six-month high, with the focus shifting to the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting later this week.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.39% to 15,873.15 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.46% to 52,781.57 by 0347 GMT.

India's retail inflation accelerated in May, at its fastest pace in six months as fuel and food prices rose at a higher pace.

Broader Asian markets tracked overnight gains on Wall Street, with investors looking to a much-anticipated Federal Reserve policy meeting to see if the central bank would signal any change to the U.S. monetary policy outlook.

Many investors expect the Fed to maintain its dovish stance at its two-day meeting from Tuesday. Some Fed board members, however, have said the central bank should start discussing tapering its bond-buying.

In Mumbai trading, Reliance Industries Ltd and HDFC Ltd were the top performers on the Nifty 50, adding 0.6% and 0.5%, respectively. Shares of Reliance have gained in the last five consecutive trading sessions.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.04% 0.7707 Delayed Quote.0.17%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.02% 1.4112 Delayed Quote.3.23%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.8232 Delayed Quote.4.69%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.02% 1.21243 Delayed Quote.-0.86%
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED -0.76% 2539.3 End-of-day quote.-0.75%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.04% 0.01366 Delayed Quote.-0.28%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.13% 0.71553 Delayed Quote.-0.58%
NIFTY 50 0.45% 15886.15 Delayed Quote.13.00%
SENSEX 30 0.15% 52551.53 Real-time Quote.10.05%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:17aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING  : Stocks to Advance Further -2-
DJ
12:17aELON MUSK : Stocks to Advance Further as Investors Gear for Fed
DJ
12:16aBOJ MUST WEIGH EXIT FROM ETF HOLDINGS BY 2025 : former c.banker Sakurai
RE
12:16aBOJ MUST WEIGH EXIT FROM ETF HOLDINGS BY 2025 : former c.banker Sakurai
RE
12:14aJapan to avoid recession, but Q2 growth forecasts cut sharply
RE
12:12aBritain's biggest investor drops AIG, others from some funds over climate
RE
12:07aHUSSAIN SAJWANI : Analysis-DAMAC delisting plan piles pressure on shrinking Dubai market
RE
12:07aIndian shares hit record highs as Asian peers gain; Fed meeting eyed
RE
12:05aJapan's economy likely grew in 2nd quarter, avoiding recession, said 23 of 36 economists
RE
12:05aJapan q2 2021 annualised gdp cut to +0.5%, q3 gdp to +4.8% (from +1.7%, +5.3% in may poll)
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Gold down for third day as dollar firms ahead of Fed meeting
2Asian shares rise in early trade, investors eye Fed meeting
3AIRBUS SE : AIRBUS : After 17 years, potential truce looms in U.S.-Europe jet subsidy war
4Oil rises as threat recedes of Iran supply resuming soon
5CAMECO CORPORATION : GLE Appoints President and Chief Commercial Officer

HOT NEWS