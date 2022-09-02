Log in
Indian shares inch up; gains muted ahead of U.S. jobs report

09/02/2022 | 12:20am EDT
A man walks out of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai, India,

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Friday, helped by a surge in power stocks, while the gains were capped as investors awaited a critical U.S. jobs data that would provide clues on interest rate hikes.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.33% at 17,604, as of 0352 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.26% at 58,917.88.

The Nifty energy index gained 0.8%, lifted by a 3% gain in NTPC, after a report said Indian government has allowed public sector enterprises to import items for renewable energy projects from countries, including China. (https://bit.ly/3wPgqBG)

Investors were eyeing U.S. jobs report due later in the day for hints on the quantum of rate hikes by the Federal Reserve.

Meanwhile, Moody's Investors Service on Thursday lowered its 2022 growth forecast for India to 7.7% from 8.3% last year, citing rising interest rates, uneven distribution of monsoons and slowing global growth.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MOODY'S CORPORATION 0.79% 286.78 Delayed Quote.-27.15%
NIFTY 50 -0.32% 17495 Delayed Quote.2.34%
SENSEX BSE30 -1.29% 58766.59 Real-time Quote.0.88%
