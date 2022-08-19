Log in
Indian shares inch up on gains in IT stocks

08/19/2022 | 12:20am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A security guard walks past the logo of the National Stock Exchange inside its building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Friday as gains across tech stocks offset losses in the banking sector, while global markets were mixed over recession worries in Europe.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.07% at 17,976.5 as of 0355 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex edged up 0.09% at 60,350.29.

India on Thursday raised taxes on fuel exports after cutting them a little over two weeks ago, and slashed a windfall tax on locally produced crude oil, according to a government notification.

Shares of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd fell 0.6%.

Oil producer Oil and Natural Gas Corp and miner Vedanta Ltd were up 1.3% and 0.5%, respectively.

The Nifty IT index was up nearly 1%, while the Nifty Bank index fell 0.26%.

Asian shares were left in limbo, while the U.S. dollar made all the running as recession clouds loomed over Europe, highlighting the relative outperformance of the U.S. economy. [MKTS/GLOB]

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.3%, and Chinese blue chips were flat, while South Korea lost 0.5%. Japan's Nikkei fared better with a 0.3% gain due in part to a renewed slide in the yen.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.32% 94.159 Delayed Quote.11.91%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) 0.06% 162.113 Delayed Quote.4.37%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.25% 105.148 Delayed Quote.14.71%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.21% 137.304 Delayed Quote.4.96%
INDIAN RUPEE / JAPANESE YEN (INR/JPY) 0.32% 1.709869 Delayed Quote.10.18%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.26% 0.7035 Delayed Quote.-11.18%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.58% 96.15 Delayed Quote.18.90%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.23% 84.964 Delayed Quote.7.58%
NIFTY 50 -0.02% 17956.55 Delayed Quote.3.40%
NIFTY BANK 0.57% 39548.7 Delayed Quote.11.22%
NIFTY IT 1.16% 30404.5 Delayed Quote.-21.82%
NIKKEI 225 -0.96% 28942.14 Real-time Quote.1.50%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -0.27% 2654.3 Delayed Quote.12.54%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -0.43% 491.6692 Real-time Quote.16.59%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX -0.49% 427.2873 Real-time Quote.147.40%
SENSEX BSE30 0.06% 60298 Real-time Quote.3.51%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.35% 136.267 Delayed Quote.17.28%
WTI -0.68% 90.16 Delayed Quote.15.49%
