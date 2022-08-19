Indian shares inch up on gains in IT stocks

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.07% at 17,976.5 as of 0355 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex edged up 0.09% at 60,350.29.

India on Thursday raised taxes on fuel exports after cutting them a little over two weeks ago, and slashed a windfall tax on locally produced crude oil, according to a government notification.

Shares of oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd fell 0.6%.

Oil producer Oil and Natural Gas Corp and miner Vedanta Ltd were up 1.3% and 0.5%, respectively.

The Nifty IT index was up nearly 1%, while the Nifty Bank index fell 0.26%.

Asian shares were left in limbo, while the U.S. dollar made all the running as recession clouds loomed over Europe, highlighting the relative outperformance of the U.S. economy. [MKTS/GLOB]

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan eased 0.3%, and Chinese blue chips were flat, while South Korea lost 0.5%. Japan's Nikkei fared better with a 0.3% gain due in part to a renewed slide in the yen.

(Reporting by Tanvi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)