Indian shares jump after falling for two straight sessions

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 1.25% at 17,164.15, as of 0356 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.22% to 57,273.50. Both the indexes fell over 1% in the last two sessions.

All major Nifty sub-indexes were trading in positive territory with the Nifty Auto index leading the pack, rising 2% early on Tuesday.

Nifty Energy index rose 1.1% as oil prices rebounded while the fast-moving consumer goods sub-index rose 1.7%, having fallen 1.6% in the previous session.[O/R]

Among individual gainers, Mahindra CIE Automotive surged 10% after its March quarter net profit jumped.

Nifty components Bajaj Finance and HDFC Life Insurance Co were up 1.9% and 0.5% respectively, ahead of March quarter results.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were cautiously higher with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan inching up 0.8%, though global growth fears stoked by China's stringent COVID-19 curbs and an expected streak of aggressive Federal Reserve tightening hurt risk appetite.[MKTS/GLOB]

(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)