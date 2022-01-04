Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian shares jump on energy, banking boost

01/04/2022 | 02:40am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian shares rose on Tuesday, extending gains it saw on the first trading day of the new year, as energy and banking stocks powered a rally in the country's main indexes amid a steady rise in domestic cases of COVID-19.

The NSE Nifty 50 index gained 0.37% to 17,691.45 by 0518 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.43% to 59,437.68 points.

Indian indexes rose more than 1.5% each on Monday and scaled a six-week high during the session, as banking and auto stocks rallied.

On Tuesday, banks extended gains, with the Nifty's bank index rising more than 1%. Private lender Yes Bank jumped over 3.5% after it reported a growth in net advances and deposits in the December quarter.

Rising 1.8%, Nifty's energy index gained the most among major sub-indexes. State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp rose 3.6% and was among top three gainers on the Nifty 50 index after it named https://twitter.com/ONGC_/status/1478021165717196804?s=20 a new top boss.

"Old economy stocks like banking and energy where valuations are decent seem to be the one that are doing well... crude oil prices have started correcting, and if this continues it will definitely be a positive for the energy sector," said Anita Gandhi, director, Arihant Capital Markets.

Bucking the trend, shares of Marico Ltd slipped over 3% after the edible oils maker said it saw slowing consumption patterns during the third quarter.

Meanwhile, India reported 37,379 new infections in the last 24 hours, health ministry data showed. The country began vaccinating those aged 15-18 years on Monday, a move that comes amid fresh curbs and shutdown of educational institutes in anticipation of a looming third wave.

While the impact of the new variant might not be as bad as the previous wave of infections, a certain sense of fear is now returning, Gandhi warned.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Shivani Singh


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.06% 78.76 Delayed Quote.0.00%
MARICO LIMITED 0.33% 514.05 End-of-day quote.0.33%
NIFTY 50 0.59% 17733.3 Delayed Quote.0.00%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 2.55% 146.75 Delayed Quote.0.46%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX 0.96% 416.1459 Delayed Quote.0.00%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 0.13% 178.7152 Delayed Quote.0.00%
SENSEX 30 1.60% 59183.22 Real-time Quote.1.60%
WTI -0.07% 75.831 Delayed Quote.0.00%
YES BANK LIMITED 1.11% 13.7 End-of-day quote.-13.45%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:42aChina central bank launches digital yuan wallet apps for Android, iOS
RE
02:41aChina stocks slip on first trading session in 2022 as tech shares weigh
RE
02:40aIndian shares jump on energy, banking boost
RE
02:39aChina's quant funds become victims of their own success
RE
02:35aGerman retail sales rebound in November
RE
02:32aCOVID patients showing less severe symptoms, UK vaccine minister says
RE
02:32aTunisia's Ennahda party official placed under house arrest for suspicions of terrorism -minister
RE
02:30aBeijing meets state air quality standards for first time in 2021
RE
02:27aReturned North Korea defector struggled to resettle in South, lived meagre life
RE
02:25aIndia's spends record $55.7 billion on gold imports in 2021 - govt source
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street downplays worries in wishful start to 2022
2China Evergrande 2021 sales plunge 39%, shares set to resume
3Donald Trump and his children Donald Jr and Ivanka are subpoenaed in Ne..
4U.S. jury finds Theranos founder Holmes guilty of fraud
5Russia, China, Britain, U.S. and France say no one can win nuclear war

HOT NEWS