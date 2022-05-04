Indian shares lead EM lower after surprise RBI rate hike ahead of Fed

* India stocks slide 2.3%, bonds yields jump after 40 bps
hike
* EM stocks index down for third straight session
* EU proposes ban on Russian oil sales, rouble near 2-year
high
* Fed decision due at 1800 GMT
May 4 (Reuters) - Indian shares slumped 2.3% and yields on
the benchmark 10-year bond jumped after a surprise interest rate
hike which came just hours ahead of a much awaited monetary
policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
Emerging markets shares were already jittery ahead of the
Fed decision as investors look for clues on its thinking about
the future pace of hikes, with a 50 basis point increase already
priced in.
MSCI's index of developing world shares deepened
losses in its third straight session of declines, down 0.6%.
Indian shares posted their worst session in
two months, while the 10-year benchmark bond yield
jumped to 7.41%, its highest level since May
2019, after the Reserve Bank of India hiked the key interest
rate by 40 basis points in an off-cycle meeting to rein in
inflation.
The rupee briefly hit 76.18 a dollar, before trading
back at levels before the decision. It was last at 76.34.
"Looking ahead, further rate hikes look nailed on. After
all, the rise in headline inflation (in India) has further to
run... We now expect the repo rate to end this year at 5.65%,"
said Shilan Shah, senior India economist at Capital Economics.
The impact on the equity market is likely to be negative in
the short term, said Sujan Hajra, chief economist at Anand Rathi
Securities.
Further curbing risk appetite, the European Union proposed a
phased oil embargo on Russia in its sixth sanctions package
over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. The proposal also included
sanctions on Russia's top bank and banning its broadcasters from
European airwaves.
But Russia's rouble jumped to around two-year highs against
both the dollar and the euro,
supported by strong capital controls. The offshore rouble
was at around 66 to the dollar. In Moscow it was at around 68,
recovering sharply over two months from its all-time low of 121
per dollar hit in March.
With more sanctions against Russian oil spurring global
crude prices, oil importing countries such as India, the
Philippines and Turkey face more pain.
In more central bank news, Pakistan named Murtaza Syed, a
deputy governor of the bank as its new chief as the country
restarts talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on a
stalled $6 billion programme.
Syed will take over upon the expiry of the three-year term
of incumbent Reza Baqir, Finance Minister Miftah Ismail said on
Wednesday.
Pakistan markets were closed for Eid-ul-Fitr.
