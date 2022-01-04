Indian shares little changed as tech stocks counter banking gains

By 0346 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.03% at 17,810.65, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.05% to 59,885.44 points.

Financial services provider Bajaj Finance rose more than 2% and was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index.

Nifty's bank index extended gains to a fifth session, boosted by a near 6% jump in AU Small Finance Bank after a strong quarterly update.

Top IT firms HCL Technologies and Infosys fell over 1% each and capped gains on the benchmark index early on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, authorities in India's top cities of New Delhi and Bengaluru put in place weekend curfews as COVID-19 cases continued to spike.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)