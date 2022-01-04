Log in
Indian shares little changed as tech stocks counter banking gains

01/04/2022 | 11:14pm EST
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares were unchanged early on Wednesday, with gains in financials offsetting losses in technology stocks, while a fresh round of COVID-19-related curbs across the nation kept investors cautious.

By 0346 GMT, the NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.03% at 17,810.65, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.05% to 59,885.44 points.

Financial services provider Bajaj Finance rose more than 2% and was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index.

Nifty's bank index extended gains to a fifth session, boosted by a near 6% jump in AU Small Finance Bank after a strong quarterly update.

Top IT firms HCL Technologies and Infosys fell over 1% each and capped gains on the benchmark index early on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, authorities in India's top cities of New Delhi and Bengaluru put in place weekend curfews as COVID-19 cases continued to spike.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AU SMALL FINANCE BANK LIMITED 2.86% 1094.65 End-of-day quote.5.63%
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED 1.67% 7342.75 End-of-day quote.5.24%
BAJAJ FINSERV LIMITED 2.30% 17538.95 Delayed Quote.3.51%
HCL TECHNOLOGIES LIMITED -1.98% 1307 Delayed Quote.0.53%
INFOSYS LIMITED -2.04% 1860.4 Delayed Quote.0.57%
NIFTY 50 0.09% 17821.8 Delayed Quote.1.57%
SENSEX 30 1.14% 59855.93 Real-time Quote.2.75%
