Indian shares near record highs on Tata Motors, metals boost

08/25/2021 | 05:19am BST
FILE PHOTO: Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares hovered near record highs on Wednesday, boosted by Tata Motors and metal stocks, with sentiment aided by strength in global peers after worries about the tapering of the U.S. Federal Reserve's pandemic-era stimulus eased.

By 0350 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.3% at 16,674, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was 0.26% higher at 56,105.3.

Shares of Tata Motors jumped 2.5% after hitting its lowest since early-February on Tuesday.

The Nifty Metal index was up 0.98%.

Asian shares held onto recent gains after last week's pummelling, as global equities rebounded thanks to a combination of positive COVID-19 vaccine news and easing worries over the Fed's stimulus. [MKTS/GLOB]

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of record-high Indian markets, a Reuters poll of analysts has found that the country's liquidity-driven stock market rally is expected to cool next year as global and domestic monetary policies start to tighten.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIFTY 50 0.29% 16672.3 Delayed Quote.17.99%
SENSEX 30 0.73% 55958.98 Real-time Quote.16.34%
