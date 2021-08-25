Indian shares near record highs on Tata Motors, metals boost

By 0350 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.3% at 16,674, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was 0.26% higher at 56,105.3.

Shares of Tata Motors jumped 2.5% after hitting its lowest since early-February on Tuesday.

The Nifty Metal index was up 0.98%.

Asian shares held onto recent gains after last week's pummelling, as global equities rebounded thanks to a combination of positive COVID-19 vaccine news and easing worries over the Fed's stimulus. [MKTS/GLOB]

Meanwhile, against the backdrop of record-high Indian markets, a Reuters poll of analysts has found that the country's liquidity-driven stock market rally is expected to cool next year as global and domestic monetary policies start to tighten.

