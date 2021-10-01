Log in
Indian shares on track for first weekly drop in six

10/01/2021 | 12:12am EDT
A road sign is seen next to Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares were set on Friday for their first weekly drop in six as markets fell for a third straight session, weighed down by losses in banks and auto makers.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was 0.62% lower at 17,509.4 by 0346 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex declined 0.64% to 58,745.22.

Indian equities also tracked weakness in broader Asian markets fuelled by concerns surrounding global economic recovery and persistent inflationary pressure in the United States.

Banking stocks fell 0.8%, with ICICI Bank sliding more than 1% to be among the top Nifty 50 losers.

Auto stocks were also trading lower ahead of monthly sales data, with Maruti Suzuki dropping 1.6% a day after it warned that total vehicle production in October at two of its plants would be around 60% of normal levels due to a global chip shortage.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD -3.02% 7112 Delayed Quote.-3.47%
NIFTY 50 -0.72% 17488.25 Delayed Quote.26.67%
NSE 0.63% 16 Real-time Quote.30.08%
HOT NEWS