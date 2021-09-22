Indian shares open flat, Zee Entertainment jumps

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.08% to 17,547.95 by 0400 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.06% to 58,969.54.

Investors awaited monetary policy cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting ending later in the day.

Media stocks were the best performing sector, boosted by a 10% jump in Zee Entertainment.

Tech stocks rose 0.8%, with Mindtree Ltd jumping about 3%.

Private banks were down, with Housing Development Finance Corp shedding over 1% to be the biggest loser on the Nifty 50.

Broader Asian markets rose after debt-laden China Evergrande said it would pay some bond interest due on Thursday, allaying fears of an imminent and messy collapse.

