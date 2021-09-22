Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian shares open flat, Zee Entertainment jumps

09/22/2021 | 12:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
The Bombay Stock Exchange building is seen from a facade in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares opened flat on Wednesday as gains in tech stocks countered losses in some banking stocks, while media giant Zee Entertainment soared after receiving board approval for its merger with Sony Pictures Networks India.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.08% to 17,547.95 by 0400 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.06% to 58,969.54.

Investors awaited monetary policy cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve's two-day meeting ending later in the day.

Media stocks were the best performing sector, boosted by a 10% jump in Zee Entertainment.

Tech stocks rose 0.8%, with Mindtree Ltd jumping about 3%.

Private banks were down, with Housing Development Finance Corp shedding over 1% to be the biggest loser on the Nifty 50.

Broader Asian markets rose after debt-laden China Evergrande said it would pay some bond interest due on Thursday, allaying fears of an imminent and messy collapse.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP -0.44% 2.27 End-of-day quote.-84.77%
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED 1.10% 2773.55 End-of-day quote.8.40%
MINDTREE LIMITED 3.25% 4488 Delayed Quote.148.40%
NIFTY 50 0.02% 17567.5 Delayed Quote.24.43%
NSE -1.25% 15.8 Real-time Quote.28.46%
SONY GROUP CORPORATION 0.20% 12340 End-of-day quote.19.98%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:28aGold inches higher ahead of Fed policy decision
RE
12:28aU.S. solar companies warn that proposed tariffs would devastate new projects
RE
12:21aChina Evergrande unit will make onshore bond coupon payments on Sept 23
RE
12:21aIndian shares open flat, Zee Entertainment jumps
RE
12:21aToast to raise $869.6 million in U.S. IPO
RE
12:18aBOJ rolls out climate scheme, to disburse first loans late December
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aTop U.S. trade official to meet WTO chief on Wednesday
RE
12:05aWith economy strong, Taiwan central bank likely to stand pat again on rates
RE
09/21China auto-chip firm Black Sesame Tech valued near $2 billion after funding from Xiaomi, others
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. FAA wants airlines to do more to address unruly passengers
2With Gucci bags and Dyson appliances, Evergrande wooed retail investors
3McDonald's Happy Meal toys to go green globally by 2025
4Wall Street ends near flat on cautious note ahead of Fed
5U.S. sues to stop American Airlines, JetBlue partnership

HOT NEWS