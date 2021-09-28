Indian shares open flat as tech erases energy gains

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.01% at 17,853.75 by 0352 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex eased 0.07% to 60,038.66.

Energy shares rose 0.7%, with Oil and Natural Gas Corp among the biggest gainers on the Nifty 50.

Tech stocks dropped more than 1%, with HCL Technologies shedding over 2% to be the biggest loser on the Nifty 50.

Broader Asian markets were trading lower as risks of a default by property giant China Evergrande took centre stage again. [MKTS/GLOB]

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)