Indian shares open higher as metals gain, Omicron fears ease

12/06/2021 | 11:13pm EST
People watch a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares bounced back on Tuesday from a more than three-month closing low, aided by gains in metal and banking stocks, as concerns about the Omicron coronavirus variant eased.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.8% at 17,047.30 by 0347 GMT, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.78% to 57,187.41.

The Nifty bank index climbed 1.3%, while the Nifty metal index jumped 2%. Heavyweight steel makers Tata Steel and state-run Steel Authority of India Ltd were up 2.3% and 2.5%, respectively.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease official, told CNN on Monday that it does not look like Omicron has a "great degree of severity."

Shares of Tata Motors Ltd gained 1.6% after the carmaker said on Monday it would hike prices of its commercial vehicles from January.

(Reporting by Shivani Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
STEEL AUTHORITY OF INDIA LIMITED -1.06% 102.9 End-of-day quote.38.87%
TATA STEEL LIMITED -0.80% 1109.05 End-of-day quote.72.33%
