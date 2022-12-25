Advanced search
Indian shares open higher led by metal stocks

12/25/2022 | 11:27pm EST
FILE PHOTO: Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Monday, aided by a rebound in metal stocks after a sharp slide last week, although a rise in oil prices and concerns over a prolonged high rate regime in the United States capped gains.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.40% at 17,875.80, as of 09:30 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.41% to 60,093.65.

Barring pharma, all the major sectoral indexes advanced, with metal rising over 1% having shed over 4% in the previous session.

Asian markets recovered from a mixed start in the last week of the year, with the MSCI Asia ex-Japan index rising 0.23%. [MKTS/GLOB]

Wall Street equities settled to a moderately higher close on Friday after data showed U.S. consumer spending barely rose in November, while annual inflation increased at its slowest pace in 13 months.

However, demand is probably not cooling fast enough to discourage the Fed from rate hikes next year, which investors fear may end up pushing the economy into a recession.

Capping the gains in domestic equities were also higher oil prices, which rose after Russia said it could cut crude output in response to the G7 price cap on Russian exports. Brent crude hovered around $84. [O/R]

Higher oil prices hurt oil-importing countries like India, where crude constitutes the bulk of the country's import bill.

($1 = 82.8700 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Eileen Soreng)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.03% 0.67106 Delayed Quote.-7.48%
BRENT OIL 2.67% 84.49 Delayed Quote.5.65%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.02% 1.207 Delayed Quote.-10.93%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.16% 0.7349 Delayed Quote.-7.04%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.07% 1.06266 Delayed Quote.-6.62%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.07% 0.012074 Delayed Quote.-10.02%
MSCI AC ASIA EX JAPAN (STRD) -1.32% 616.294 Real-time Quote.-20.87%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.43% 0.6262 Delayed Quote.-8.00%
NIFTY 50 0.73% 17936.25 Delayed Quote.2.61%
S&P GSCI BRENT CRUDE INDEX 3.47% 719.1498 Real-time Quote.8.64%
SENSEX BSE30 -1.61% 59845.29 Real-time Quote.2.73%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) 2.47% 69.68 Delayed Quote.-9.26%
WTI 1.23% 79.387 Delayed Quote.4.10%
