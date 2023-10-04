The NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.60% at 19,402.50, as of 09:15 a.m. IST, and the S&P BSE Sensex lost 0.63% to 65,084.30.
(Reporting by Bharath Rajeswaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K and Dhanya Ann Thoppil)
BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares opened lower on Wednesday, tracking a fall in Asian peers, as fresh economic data spurred concerns around U.S. interest rates and weighed on sentiment.
Price
Change
5d. change
Capi. (M$)
|65512.10 PTS
|-0.48%
|-0.77%
|-
|19401.05 PTS
|-0.65%
|-1.45%
|-
|2225.58 PTS
|-2.19%
|-6.27%
|-
