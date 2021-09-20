Indian shares open lower as metal and auto stocks drop

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.3% to 17,526.9 by 0401 GMT, and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.24% to 58,876.84.

Market participants will be closely watching the Fed's two-day meeting starting on Tuesday, where it is expected to lay the groundwork for a tapering of its bond buying programme.

Metal stocks dropped more than 3%, with Tata Steel skidding over 5% to be the top loser on the Nifty, while peer JSW Steel lost nearly 4%.

Future prices for steel making raw materials dropped on Friday as China, the world's top steelmaker, indicated it could expand strict air pollution controls to more cities. [IRONORE/]

Broader Asian markets were lower in thin trade due to holidays in Japan, China and South Korea. [MKTS/GLOB]

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)