Indian shares perched at record highs on banking, consumer good boost

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.13% at 17,541.85 by 0440 GMT, having earlier hit a peak of 17,576.9. The benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was 0.15% higher at 58,813.62 after touching a record high of 58,908.18.

The S&P BSE Telecom index advanced 1.2%, with debt-laden Vodafone Idea soaring over 12% after the federal cabinet on Wednesday approved a relief package for the cash-strapped sector.

Private banks jumped as much as 1.3% to their highest in over six months.

IDFC First Bank, Yes Bank and IndusInd Bank, which have respective exposures to Vodafone Idea of 3%, 2.4%, and 1.7% of their loan books -- according to Nomura -- climbed between 2.5% and 8.2%.

Consumer goods stocks jumped 1.9% after three sessions of tepid and downward trade, with ITC Ltd advancing 7.5% to lead gains on the index.

"ITC seems to have caught the eye of investors given it has been fairly valued for a while, against its over-brought peers in the FMCG (fast moving consumer goods) basket," said Likhita Chepa, a senior research analyst at CapitalVia Global Research.

Auto stocks advanced 0.4%, with auto parts maker Bosch Ltd rising 6.4%. The government on Wednesday also approved a $3.5 billion incentive scheme for the automobile sector.

Bucking the broader trend, the metals subindex fell 0.5%, with Coal India losing over 1% to snap three straight sessions of gains.

Shares in broader Asia were dragged by Chinese stocks a day after the country reported a set of underwhelming economic data.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

By Soumyajit Saha