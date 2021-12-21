Indian shares rise as auto, metal stocks gain

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.62% to 16,875 by 0359 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.86% at 56,702.92. Both the indexes are down nearly 10% from a lifetime high hit in October.

The Nifty auto index was up 1.6%, while the metals index gained 1%.

Meanwhile, India told state governments on Tuesday to be proactive and on the lookout for surges of the Omicron coronavirus variant after cases nearly doubled within a week across a dozen states.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)