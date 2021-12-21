Log in
Indian shares rise as auto, metal stocks gain

12/21/2021 | 11:25pm EST
Brokers trade at their computer terminals inside a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up on Wednesday as auto and metal companies gained with investors buying the dip, while Omicron coronavirus variant cases across the globe continued to surge keeping sentiment in check.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.62% to 16,875 by 0359 GMT and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.86% at 56,702.92. Both the indexes are down nearly 10% from a lifetime high hit in October.

The Nifty auto index was up 1.6%, while the metals index gained 1%.

Meanwhile, India told state governments on Tuesday to be proactive and on the lookout for surges of the Omicron coronavirus variant after cases nearly doubled within a week across a dozen states.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)


© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIFTY 50 0.60% 16867 Delayed Quote.18.83%
SENSEX 30 0.89% 56319.01 Real-time Quote.17.94%
