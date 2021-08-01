Log in
Indian shares rise as auto stocks gain on solid July sales data

08/01/2021 | 11:59pm EDT
Bombay Stock Exchange building is pictured next to police van in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Monday, helped by auto stocks as monthly data showed recovery in July sales after a second wave of COVID-19 cases had dented demand

By 0345 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.5% to 15,845 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.60% to 52,901.28. Both the indexes posted their third straight monthly gains in July.

India's top car maker Maruti Ltd on Sunday reported 50% jump in July sales, compared with a year ago, while Jaguar Land Rover parent Tata Motors Ltd posted a 92% surge in total domestic sales.

Bajaj Auto Ltd on Monday said its July sales jumped 44% against a year ago.

The Nifty auto index rose 1%, led by a 1.6% gain each in Maruti and Tata Motors.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA LTD 1.17% 7057.15 Delayed Quote.-8.78%
NIFTY 50 0.56% 15850.45 Delayed Quote.12.74%
TATA MOTORS LIMITED 0.32% 293.95 End-of-day quote.60.02%
