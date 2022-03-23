Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian shares rise as banking stocks, global markets rally

03/23/2022 | 12:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Clouds are seen over the BSE building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Wednesday, helped by heavyweight banking stocks, with investors also taking cues from broader Asian markets that hit three-week highs.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.58% to 17,416.05 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex added 0.55% to 58,312.33 by 0354 GMT.

After falling nearly 1% on Monday and extending those losses into the first half of Tuesday -- due to higher oil prices -- both the indexes staged a mid-day reversal to end more than 1% higher as investors bought into the dip.

Broader Asian markets on Wednesday hit their highest levels since March 4 as investors moved cash back into equities from bonds in preparation for the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive approach to combat inflation. [MKTS/GLOB]

The Nifty Bank Index climbed 1.06%. State Bank of India rose 1.4% and was among the top percentage gainers on the Nifty 50.

The Nifty Pharma Index was up 0.81%, with pharma major Dr Reddy's Laboratories rising 1.8% and topping the Nifty 50 percentage gainers.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED 0.53% 47.75 End-of-day quote.-7.01%
DR CORPORATION LIMITED 0.77% 85.87 End-of-day quote.-32.53%
LONDON BRENT OIL 2.46% 117.25 Delayed Quote.49.35%
NIFTY 50 0.36% 17392.05 Delayed Quote.-1.36%
NIFTY 500 0.43% 14796.3 Delayed Quote.-2.63%
NIFTY BANK -1.13% 36627.45 Delayed Quote.1.51%
S&P GSCI PETROLEUM INDEX 1.42% 409.0398 Delayed Quote.47.66%
SENSEX 30 1.22% 57989.3 Real-time Quote.-0.45%
STATE BK OF INDIA 0.50% 497.3 Delayed Quote.6.55%
WTI 2.22% 110.865 Delayed Quote.41.07%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:24aNATO Arctic drill takes on new significance after Russia invasion of Ukraine
RE
12:21aVietnam Airlines to suspend regular flights to Russia from March 25
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:14aIndian shares rise as banking stocks, global markets rally
RE
12:12aChina's Shanghai denies lockdown rumours as COVID infections near 1,000
RE
12:08aU.S. judge rules in favor of China's ZTE, ending probation
RE
12:06aS.Korea names IMF official as new central bank chief
RE
03/22S.Korea names IMF official as new central bank chief
RE
03/22Thai domestic car sales rise 26.34% y/y in February
RE
03/22TOP WRAP 3-Ukraine says 'confrontational' Russia talks moving forward as West plans more sanctions
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Exclusive - Chinese regulators ask some U.S.-listed firms to prepare fo..
2Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
3New U.S.-U.K. trade deal cuts tariffs on British steel, American motorc..
4China targets 100,000-200,000 T of green hydrogen output a year by 2025
5XPENG P7 100,000th Car Rolls Off Production Line

HOT NEWS