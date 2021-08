By 0347 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index climbed 0.26% to 15,925 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.40% to 53,176.70.

The Nifty IT index climbed 0.7%, while the energy sub-index rose 0.4%.

However, the spread of Delta variant in key markets in Asia posed new risks and put Chinese authorities on high alert, rattling investor confidence.

In Asia, MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.40%.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)