Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian shares rise as financials gain, inflation fears ease

07/06/2022 | 12:03am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares edged up on Wednesday, as strong quarterly performance from top non-banking financial company Bajaj finance boosted financial stocks and a drop in crude prices eased inflation worries.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.4% to 15,869, while the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.56% at 53,433.16, as of 0348 GMT.

Crude oil prices tumbled 9% on Tuesday, hit by worries of demand destruction, which could bring down inflation for India, the world's third-largest importer. [O/R]

The Nifty finance index rose 0.7%, while Bajaj Finance gained 1.7% after reporting strong June- quarter numbers.

Shares of domestic explorers Oil & Natural Gas Corp fell 4.2% and Oil India dropped 4.4%.

Asian stocks slipped and the dollar stood by a two-decade high against the euro on deepening fears that the continent is leading the world into recession. [MKTS/GLOB]

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:11aEmergeVest eyes acquisitions for EV Cargo to bolster sales
RE
12:10aHacker claims to have stolen 1 bln records of Chinese citizens from police
RE
12:09aANALYSIS : Scalded by Russia, investment funds tread carefully in China
RE
12:06aGlobal corporate debt to drop amid higher funding costs, study finds
RE
12:03aIndian shares rise as financials gain, inflation fears ease
RE
07/05CREDIT SUISSE GROUP AG : Jefferies cuts target price to chf 6 fro…
RE
07/05China fights COVID flare-ups on multiple fronts including Shanghai
RE
07/05S.Korea's Yoon warns of stern retaliation in case of N.Korea's provocation
RE
07/05China willing to deepen cooperation with Russia within multilateral frameworks
RE
07/05CHINA VICE FOREIGN MINISTER MA : China willing to strengthen stra…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Japanese shares fall on energy rout, economic slowdown fears
2Stocks slide, dollar shines as recession fears deepen
3Gold prices edge up after selloff as dollar eases
4Macau locks down landmark Lisboa hotel after COVID cases found
5Oil claws back after heavy selloff as supply concerns return

HOT NEWS