Indian shares rise as financials gain; tech stocks drop

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.50% at 16,205.30 by 0353 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.36% to 54,245.74.

The Nifty's finance, banking, and private sector banks' sub-indexes rose over 1% each, while the IT index fell 1.4%.

Adani Ports fell 2.4% and was among the top losers on the Nifty 50. The port operator, late on Tuesday, a 20% decline in its net profit for the March quarter.

Airline operator InterGlobe Aviation fell 1% ahead of its quarterly earnings results.

Asian stocks were mostly in the positive territory even as global growth concerns loomed and a weak U.S. economic data weighed on Wall Street. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.74%. [MKTS/GLOB]

