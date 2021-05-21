Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian shares rise as financials rebound, daily COVID-19 cases fall

05/21/2021 | 02:16am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A broker reacts while trading at his computer terminal at a stock brokerage firm in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares gained on Friday, helped by a rebound in financial stocks ahead of State Bank of India's quarterly results, and as new coronavirus infections remained below the 300,000 mark for a fifth straight day.

By 0505 GMT, the blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index had gained 1.17% to 15,080.95, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 1.23% at 50,174.02.

Daily coronavirus cases in India have fallen over the past few days after hitting a record of more than 414,000 earlier this month.

"Chances are very high now that lockdown restrictions in most states will start going away," said Gaurav Garg, head of research, CapitalVia Global Research.

"Companies which are directly impacted by lockdowns, like auto, realty and banking, are going to see a lot of buying."

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Bank Index rose 2.1% after a more than 1% drop on Thursday, while the Nifty Realty Index gained 2.07%.

Private-sector lenders HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank were the top boosts to the Nifty 50.

State Bank of India rose 1.5% ahead of its March-quarter results. The country's largest lender by assets is expected to report a jump in net profit.

The Nifty energy index climbed 0.85%, helped by a 4.5% rise in state-run refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corp Ltd on higher quarterly net profit.

Fellow refiners and Nifty 50 components Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd and Indian Oil Corporation Ltd gained as much as 2.9% and 2.1%, respectively.

Investor sentiment was also helped by a rise in broader Asian markets, following overnight gains on Wall Street as fears receded about inflation and an early tapering of stimulus by the U.S. Federal Reserve. [MKTS/GLOB]

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

By Anuron Kumar Mitra


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -0.13% 77.45 End-of-day quote.59.20%
HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED 4.50% 277.9 Delayed Quote.22.26%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.00% 65.16 Delayed Quote.32.53%
NIFTY 50 1.39% 15104.7 Delayed Quote.7.50%
NIFTY BANK -0.70% 34065.25 Delayed Quote.7.74%
S&P 500 1.06% 4159.12 Delayed Quote.9.90%
SENSEX 30 -0.68% 49564.86 Real-time Quote.4.51%
WTI 0.13% 62.141 Delayed Quote.35.22%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:27aECLAC ECONOMIC COMMISSION FOR LATIN AMERICA AND  : Alicia Bárcena Calls for Overcoming the Structural Constraints of Gender Inequality and Building Care Societies for a More Egalitarian, Sustainable and Resilient Future
PU
02:27aBitcoin under pressure as comeback fades
RE
02:25aCENTRAL BANK OF CYPRUS  : Bank Lending Survey (BLS)
PU
02:21aUK retail sales jump 9.2% in April as shops reopen
RE
02:16aIndian shares rise as financials rebound, daily COVID-19 cases fall
RE
02:15aAsian tech shares track Nasdaq gains as inflation fears recede
RE
02:14aBritain's Nationwide profit almost doubles
RE
02:10aBitcoin falls 3% to $39,467
RE
02:06aSterling rises slightly to $1.4199 after better-than-expected uk april retail sales data
RE
02:00aRichemont doubles dividend as jewellery performance, finance gains lift profit
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1S&P 500 gains 1% as tech shares rally, Treasury yields fall
2Dollar heads for weekly loss as taper fears ebb; crypto bounce loses steam
3Oil edges up but set for weekly fall on Iran crude talks
4CHONGQING CHANGAN AUTOMOBILE COMPANY : EXCLUSIVE: Huawei to expand smart car partnership with Changan to chips..
5U.S. Treasury floats global corporate tax of at least 15%

HOT NEWS