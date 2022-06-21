Log in
Indian shares rise as metals rebound

06/21/2022 | 12:12am EDT
A man looks at a screen displaying budget news, on a facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose on Tuesday, lifted by gains in metal, technology and automaker stocks, although concerns lingered about a hit to growth from aggressive central bank rate hikes.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.76% to 15,467.15, as of 0354 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 0.71% to 51,964.76.

The blue-chip indexes are set for a second straight session of gains after suffering heavy losses last week on fears that aggressive rate hikes around the globe to curb inflation could lead to a recession.

The Nifty Metal index was among the best performing sub-indexes, rising as much as 2.3% after plumbing 14-month lows in the previous session. Tech stocks rose 1.6%, while automakers advanced 1.2%.

KEC International climbed 5.9% after the construction company said it bagged orders worth 10.92 billion rupees ($139.97 million).

($1 = 78.0150 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)


© Reuters 2022
HOT NEWS