Indian shares rise more than 1% on tech rally

BENGALURU, May 30 (Reuters) - A rally in technology stocks
drove up Indian shares more than 1% on Monday, with the market
also benefiting from an improvement in the global mood after
China eased its COVID-19 curbs.
The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 1.61% at 16,614.60 by
0427 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 1.64% to
55,785.70. Both the indexes added more than 1% on Friday.
All the major sub-indexes advanced on Monday, with Nifty's
IT sub-index leading the pack with a 3.6% rise.
HCL Technologies and Infosys jumped more
than 3% and were the top gainers on the Nifty 50.
The market is set for a near-term rally and the beaten down
IT segment is likely to stage a good comeback, assisted by
short-covering, said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment
strategist at Geojit Financial Services, in a note.
Stocks in India's $194-billion IT sector have taken a
beating in recent months from growing investor worries about
inflation, supply chain issues and the impact of the Ukraine war
on client spending.
The sentiment on Monday was also underpinned by news that
Shanghai will cancel many conditions for businesses to resume
work from Wednesday, which along with hopes of an eventual
slowdown in U.S. monetary tightening, sent MSCI's broadest index
of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan up
1.2%.
Among the top movers, automaker Mahindra and Mahindra
rose 3.6% to a near four-year high after it reported https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/8ef62bcf-8376-420a-84ac-f4745df99773.pdf
a jump in quarterly profit over the weekend.
Tata Motors gained 2.3% after the automaker said
it could acquire Ford India's plant in Gujarat.
Realty stocks advanced 3.5% to a one-week high.
Electronic components maker 3M India soared 18.9%
on the back of strong March-quarter numbers.
Among the few decliners, JSW Steel fell 4.2% after
it logged a fall in quarterly profit.
(Reporting by Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya
Soni)