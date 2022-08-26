Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian shares rise on IT, metal boost; set for weekly loss

08/26/2022 | 12:11am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: People stand outside the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), after Sensex surpassed the 60,000 level for the first time, in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares opened higher on Friday, lifted by gains in tech and metal stocks after an overnight rally on Wall Street, but were headed for their first weekly loss in six.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.81% at 17,663.85, as of 0400 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex gained 0.8% at 59,245.16. The indexes are on course for a weekly loss of over 1%, after five straight weeks of gains.

The Nifty IT index climbed 1.6% after four straight sessions of losses, while the Nifty Metal index added 2%.

However, investors are likely to be cautious ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual monetary policy conference, looking for clues on how much higher U.S. interest rates would need to go and for how long.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NIFTY 50 0.78% 17656.3 Delayed Quote.1.45%
NIFTY IT -0.34% 29005.25 Delayed Quote.-25.43%
SENSEX BSE30 -0.53% 58774.72 Real-time Quote.0.89%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:32aKKR-led group walks away from $15 billion all-cash offer for Australia's Ramsay
RE
12:32aAustralia, NZ dlrs ease but headed for strong weekly gains
RE
12:31aU.S. summer stock rally at risk as September looms
RE
12:29aThai July exports rise 4.3% y/y, below forecast
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
12:15aChinese defense firm has taken over lifting Venezuelan oil for debt offset -sources
RE
12:11aIndian shares rise on IT, metal boost; set for weekly loss
RE
12:10aCasic acquired three oil tankers from petrochina in…
RE
12:10aCasic has so far moved about 25 million barrels of v…
RE
12:10aChina has since 2020 entrusted defence-focused state…
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1China developer Longfor prices 1.5 bln yuan bonds at 3.3%
2Waterloo's OpenText to acquire U.K. software giant Micro Focus in $6B d..
3U.S. monkeypox cases may be peaking, experts say
4U.S. suspends 26 Chinese flights, responding to China flight cancellati..
5News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS