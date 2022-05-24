Log in
Indian shares rise on auto, metals boost; Zomato jumps nearly 7%

05/24/2022 | 12:29am EDT
People walk past a new brand identity for Nifty Indices inside the National Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares rose slightly on Tuesday, helped by automobile and metal stocks, with investors eyeing the listing of logistics firm Delhivery.

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.13% at 16,236.35 by 0350 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.14% to 54,365.34.

Nifty's auto index and metals index were up 0.5% and 0.9%, respectively. Mahindra and Mahindra was the top gainer on the Nifty 50 index, advancing 1.3%.

Zomato rose 6.8% in early trade after the company, late on Monday, reported a 75% increase in quarterly revenue, as new customers propelled a surge in order volumes.

Investors are also keeping a watch on SoftBank-backed Indian logistics startup Delhivery's listing on domestic stock exchanges on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
