Indian shares rise on boost from aviation sector

03/08/2022 | 11:26pm EST
A man looks at a screen across a road displaying the Sensex on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares edged higher on Wednesday, with aviation stocks leading the pack after the government lifted pandemic-related restrictions on international flights.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.29% at 16,060.55, as of 0350 GMT, and the S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.27% to 53,570.38, extending gains from the previous session.

Airline operators Interglobe Aviation and SpiceJet jumped 7.4% and 5%, respectively.

India said on Tuesday it would allow scheduled commercial flight operations to international destinations from March 27, lifting restrictions after two years and for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The Nifty's IT index, auto index and energy index were among gainers, rising 1% each.

Asian markets stabilised as investors assessed the impact of a worsening conflict in Ukraine and a U.S. ban on Russian oil. [MKTS/GLOB]

Oil prices jumped after U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday imposed an immediate ban on Russian oil and other energy imports in retaliation for the invasion of Ukraine.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
INTERGLOBE AVIATION LIMITED 5.91% 1702 Delayed Quote.-19.85%
LONDON BRENT OIL 1.19% 130.78 Delayed Quote.67.11%
NIFTY 50 0.84% 16149.25 Delayed Quote.-8.59%
SENSEX 30 1.10% 53424.09 Real-time Quote.-8.29%
SPICEJET LIMITED 4.59% 57 End-of-day quote.-16.30%
WTI 0.54% 125.985 Delayed Quote.68.45%
