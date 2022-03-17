Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian shares rise over 1% on financials boost, Fed rate hike

03/17/2022 | 12:10am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A woman walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares extended gains to climb more than 1% on Thursday, helped by heavyweight financial stocks, as markets tracked broad-based jumps across global markets after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised rates.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.34% to 17,203.15 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex added 1.42% to 57,625.12 by 0347 GMT.

Wall Street climbed overnight while Asian shares rallied strong, after the Fed on Wednesday increased rates by an expected quarter point while signalling equivalent hikes at every meeting for the rest of the year. [MKTS/GLOB]

Domestic equities have been helped this week by falling oil prices that have allayed inflation fears, progress in Russia-Ukraine talks, and more relaxations to COVID-19 curbs such as reopening of schools amid an expanded vaccination drive for children.

In Mumbai trading, the Nifty Financial Services Index added 2.06%. Non-banking financial firm HDFC Ltd and private-sector lender Axis Bank were the top percentage gainers on the Nifty 50.

Jindal Poly Films Ltd rose 6.8% after the company said it will sell a minority stake in its flagship packaging films business to Canada's Brookfield Asset Management.

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.31% 0.73128 Delayed Quote.-0.98%
AXIS BANK LIMITED 3.65% 723.7 End-of-day quote.6.65%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.12% 1.31576 Delayed Quote.-3.59%
BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. 2.70% 69.24 Delayed Quote.-11.74%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.06% 0.7881 Delayed Quote.-1.02%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.11% 1.1033 Delayed Quote.-3.54%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.18% 0.013149 Delayed Quote.-2.35%
JINDAL POLY FILMS LIMITED 6.51% 1278.15 End-of-day quote.23.20%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.98% 99.68 Delayed Quote.26.70%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.18% 0.68428 Delayed Quote.-1.16%
NIFTY 50 1.69% 17266.3 Delayed Quote.-3.98%
S&P 500 2.24% 4357.86 Delayed Quote.-10.57%
SENSEX 30 1.86% 56816.65 Real-time Quote.-2.47%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -11.71% 95.75 Delayed Quote.44.72%
WTI 0.58% 96.595 Delayed Quote.34.45%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:48aOil rises after IEA supply shortfall warning
RE
12:43aFACTBOX : Global fuel subsidies ramped up to counter energy price spike
RE
12:26aNASA's big, new moon rocket set for debut in rollout to Florida launch pad
RE
12:13aPast Fed hiking cycles, from sanguine to severe, may say little about this one
RE
12:10aIndian shares rise over 1% on financials boost, Fed rate hike
RE
12:10aIndian refiner HPCL in rare buy of Russian Urals crude -sources
RE
12:05aChina's Shenzhen plans 'orderly' work resumption as COVID vigilance continues
RE
03/16S.Korea looks to end COVID restrictions despite record surge in cases, deaths
RE
03/16China stocks rise on government pledges of support, Ukraine peace hopes
RE
03/16Japan spots four Russian amphibious transports sailing from Far East
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
2Biden calls Putin a war criminal as Russia says mission 'going to plan'
3HONG KONG SHARES OF TENCENT SET TO OPEN UP ROUGHLY 9%…
4New Zealand returns to growth in Q4 as COVID restrictions ease
5Mitsubishi Heavy Industries :

HOT NEWS