Indian shares seen opening lower, tracking global cues

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were 0.15% lower, as of 0212 GMT. Yet, the two main Indian bourses have rallied for five straight sessions, despite the weak investor sentiment globally for risk assets.

Asian shares were down 0.55% on Friday, while Treasury yields scaled 14-year highs as investors braced for expected aggressive rate hike from the European Central Bank next week, and the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England early next month. [MKTS/GLOB]

The NSE Nifty 50 index settled 0.3% higher at 17,563.95 on Thursday, while the S&P BSE Sensex finished 0.16% higher at 59,202.90.

Foreign institutional investors bought a net 18.65 billion Indian rupees ($225.2 million) worth of equities on Thursday, while domestic investors sold net 8.87 billion rupees worth of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries, India's most valuable company, is expected to report quarterly earnings results later in the day.

Stocks to watch:

** Cigarettes-to-hotel conglomerate ITC Ltd posted a 20.8% rise in second-quarter profit that beat estimates, driven by demand for its cigarettes and snacks.

** Private lender Axis Bank reported a better-than-expected 70% jump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as bad loan provisions slid and asset quality improved.

** Dhanlaxmi Bank said its largest shareholders were seeking to curb the spending powers of its chief executive officer, escalating a bitter shareholder battle with the private lender's management.

** Tata Consumer Products Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher salt prices and pent-up demand for everything from mineral water to Starbucks coffee.

** Shadow lender Bajaj Finance Ltd reported a record quarterly profit on Thursday, beating estimates on improved demand for loans and better asset quality.

** TVS Motor Company Ltd said it would consider issue of zero-coupon debentures.

($1 = 82.8220 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru)