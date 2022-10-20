Advanced search
Indian shares seen opening lower, tracking global cues

10/20/2022 | 10:42pm EDT
People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares are poised to edge lower at open on Friday, tracking weakness in global markets over persistent fears of the impact of aggressive interest rate hikes from major central banks on economic growth and corporate earnings.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were 0.15% lower, as of 0212 GMT. Yet, the two main Indian bourses have rallied for five straight sessions, despite the weak investor sentiment globally for risk assets.

Asian shares were down 0.55% on Friday, while Treasury yields scaled 14-year highs as investors braced for expected aggressive rate hike from the European Central Bank next week, and the Federal Reserve and the Bank of England early next month. [MKTS/GLOB]

The NSE Nifty 50 index settled 0.3% higher at 17,563.95 on Thursday, while the S&P BSE Sensex finished 0.16% higher at 59,202.90.

Foreign institutional investors bought a net 18.65 billion Indian rupees ($225.2 million) worth of equities on Thursday, while domestic investors sold net 8.87 billion rupees worth of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Oil-to-retail conglomerate Reliance Industries, India's most valuable company, is expected to report quarterly earnings results later in the day.

Stocks to watch:

** Cigarettes-to-hotel conglomerate ITC Ltd posted a 20.8% rise in second-quarter profit that beat estimates, driven by demand for its cigarettes and snacks.

** Private lender Axis Bank reported a better-than-expected 70% jump in second-quarter profit on Thursday, as bad loan provisions slid and asset quality improved.

** Dhanlaxmi Bank said its largest shareholders were seeking to curb the spending powers of its chief executive officer, escalating a bitter shareholder battle with the private lender's management.

** Tata Consumer Products Ltd reported a bigger-than-expected rise in quarterly profit on Thursday, helped by higher salt prices and pent-up demand for everything from mineral water to Starbucks coffee.

** Shadow lender Bajaj Finance Ltd reported a record quarterly profit on Thursday, beating estimates on improved demand for loans and better asset quality.

** TVS Motor Company Ltd said it would consider issue of zero-coupon debentures.

($1 = 82.8220 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AXIS BANK LIMITED -0.42% 826.2 End-of-day quote.21.76%
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED -1.19% 7348.25 Delayed Quote.5.78%
ITC LIMITED 0.64% 351.95 Delayed Quote.58.84%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.42% 92.76 Delayed Quote.17.97%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.19% 5088.6 Real-time Quote.-18.30%
NIFTY 50 0.42% 17637.35 Delayed Quote.0.77%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD 0.28% 2507.4 Delayed Quote.5.31%
SENSEX BSE30 0.16% 59202.9 Real-time Quote.1.63%
STARBUCKS CORPORATION -0.83% 86.79 Delayed Quote.-25.18%
TATA CONSUMER PRODUCTS LIMITED 0.80% 770.7 End-of-day quote.3.67%
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED -2.43% 1142.4 End-of-day quote.82.19%
WTI 0.32% 84.909 Delayed Quote.11.31%
