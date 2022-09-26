Advanced search
Indian shares seen taking breather after four-day slide

09/26/2022 | 11:34pm EDT
Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares are tipped to open slightly higher on Tuesday, after having fallen over 4% in the past four sessions, even as global markets remained jittery on economic growth concerns.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were up 0.3% as of 0145 GMT, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.2%.

On Monday, the NSE Nifty 50 index fell 1.8% to 17,016.30, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 1.6% to 57,145.22.

The Nifty's volatility index, which indicates traders' expectations about market instability over the next 30 days, hit its highest since mid-June on Monday.

Foreign institutional investors sold net 51.01 billion Indian rupees ($625.1 million) worth Indian equities on Monday as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Stocks to watch:

** India's Oil and Natural Gas Corp has got a better price for oil under new rules that allow producers marketing freedom, industry sources said.

** Amara Raja Batteries on Monday announced backward integration of its business.

** Jubilant Foodworks acquired 29.42% stake in Roadcast Tech Solutions.

** Mahindra Logistics will sell its enterprise mobility business to its unit for 361.2 million rupees and buy Rivigo's B2b Express business for 2.25 billion rupees.

** UCO Bank plans rupee trade with Russia, Bloomberg News reported on Monday.

** Punit Commercials will consider issue of bonus shares.

** Likhitha Infrastructure approved sub-division of shares in ratio 1:2.

** Archies reported minor fire in corporate office at Naraina industrial area.

** India's Dev Information Technology bagged order worth 49.7 million rupees.

** Raghuvir Synthetics said production has commenced from Sept. 26 at its factory.

** Shree Ajit Pulp And Paper will consider issue of shares on rights basis.

($1 = 81.6100 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMARA RAJA BATTERIES LIMITED -3.70% 484.7 End-of-day quote.-23.89%
DEV INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY LIMITED 1.08% 219.1 Delayed Quote.195.05%
JUBILANT FOODWORKS LIMITED 0.65% 606.3 Delayed Quote.-13.53%
LIKHITHA INFRASTRUCTURE LIMITED -0.61% 347.75 End-of-day quote.0.53%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.67% 84.56 Delayed Quote.11.32%
MAHINDRA LOGISTICS LIMITED -4.98% 504.55 End-of-day quote.-25.71%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.93% 5370.29 Real-time Quote.-13.65%
NIFTY 50 0.70% 17131.6 Delayed Quote.-0.15%
S&P GSCI NATURAL GAS INDEX 2.01% 335.097 Real-time Quote.87.45%
SENSEX BSE30 -1.64% 57145.22 Real-time Quote.-1.90%
UCO BANK -3.98% 11.59 End-of-day quote.-10.85%
US DOLLAR / RUSSIAN ROUBLE (USD/RUB) -0.55% 58.2128 Delayed Quote.-24.61%
WTI 0.68% 77.189 Delayed Quote.5.54%
