Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Indian shares set for lower opening as Fed keeps hawkish stance

11/02/2022 | 10:43pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A bird flies past the logo of National Stock Exchange (NSE) installed on the facade of its building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares are expected to decline at open on Thursday, following losses in other Asian equities and Wall Street overnight after the U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said it was too soon to speculate over a rate hike pause.

India's NSE stock futures, listed on the Singapore exchange, were 0.94% lower as of 0211 GMT. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.53%. [MKTS/GLOB]

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.34% lower at 18,082.85 on Wednesday, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.35% down at 60,906.09, with the indexes snapping four straight sessions of gains.

The Federal Reserve raised interest rates by 75 basis points on Wednesday as widely expected and said its battle against inflation will require borrowing costs to rise further.

On moving to smaller rate increases, Powell said "that time is coming and it may come as soon as the December meeting," while adding "no decision has been made" yet on the action to take at next month's Federal Open Market Committee meeting.

Later in the day, the Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) will meet, and is likely to discuss its response to the government after failing to meet its inflation target for three quarters in a row. However, Governor Shaktikanta Das said the RBI would not immediately make details of its report public.

On the earnings front, Adani Enterprises Ltd, Adani Wilmar Ltd and Hero Motocorp Ltd are among the companies expected to report their quarterly results later in the day.

Meanwhile, foreign institutional investors bought a net 14.36 billion Indian rupees ($173.61 million) worth of equities on Wednesday, while domestic investors sold 13.78 billion rupees of shares, as per provisional data available with the National Stock Exchange.

Stocks to watch:

** Sugar stocks: The Indian government raised price of up to 65.61 rupees for purchase of ethanol from sugar mills as the nation wants to boost blending with gasoline, oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday.

** Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Ltd reported September-quarter profit of 4.48 billion rupees, a 56.2% year-on-year decline.

** JK Paper Ltd reported a second-quarter profit that nearly tripled, helped by strong demand for its packaging boards and copier papers.

** India's biggest Apple and IT products distributor Redington Ltd reported a 26% jump in September quarter profit on the back of buoyant domestic demand for phones, laptops and software.

** Mahindra Holidays and Resorts India Ltd reported a 30.7% drop in profit for the second-quarter, hit by higher expenses and a fall in revenue at its European operations.

($1 = 82.7120 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru;Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AC (AC) - CBR (FLOOR)/C1 0.83% 1.09 End-of-day quote.-20.73%
ADANI ENTERPRISES LIMITED 0.07% 3578 End-of-day quote.109.42%
ADANI WILMAR LIMITED -2.47% 698.75 End-of-day quote.0.00%
APPLE INC. -3.73% 145.03 Delayed Quote.-18.33%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.51% 0.63712 Delayed Quote.-11.90%
BRENT OIL 0.54% 95.81 Delayed Quote.18.77%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) 0.28% 1.1416 Delayed Quote.-15.09%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.25% 0.73054 Delayed Quote.-7.18%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.16% 0.98313 Delayed Quote.-13.68%
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED -1.05% 2642.1 End-of-day quote.7.35%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.20% 0.012066 Delayed Quote.-9.86%
JK HOLDINGS CO., LTD. -3.57% 1054 Delayed Quote.-1.53%
JK PAPER LIMITED -2.07% 409.9 End-of-day quote.99.90%
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD -0.21% 1348.95 Delayed Quote.61.75%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.02% 5323.81 Real-time Quote.-15.18%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.36% 0.58371 Delayed Quote.-14.48%
NIFTY 50 -0.16% 18045.35 Delayed Quote.4.56%
REDINGTON LIMITED 5.85% 156.3 Delayed Quote.-5.18%
SENSEX BSE30 -0.35% 60906.09 Real-time Quote.4.55%
WTI 0.60% 89.519 Delayed Quote.17.70%
Latest news "Economy"
12:20aFAA orders quick U.S. DHC-3 seaplane inspections after fatal crash
RE
12:17aChina’s Lenovo posts first revenue decline in 10 quarters as market hits brakes
RE
12:16aBaseball-Astros no-hit Phillies to even World Series 2-2
RE
12:10aINDIA STOCKS-Indian shares decline as Fed keeps hawkish stance
RE
12:10aFAA orders U.S. DHC-3 seaplane operators to quickly conduct inspections
RE
12:09aChina's daily local COVID cases hit 3,200 for Nov 2, highest since Aug. 17
RE
11/02Factbox-North Korea's expanding missile capabilities
RE
11/02Philippine Central Bank Signals 75bp Rate Increase in Nov, Reuters Reports
DJ
11/02Indian corp loan demand tepid despite buoyant economy -Kotak Mahindra Bank exec
RE
11/02U.S. condemns North Korea's ICBM launch, says State Dept
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba Cloud Launches ModelScope Platform and New Solutions to Lower t..
2Rupee likely to weaken after Fed's Powell hints at higher peak rate
3Indian shares set for lower opening as Fed keeps hawkish stance
4EU gas emissions end post-COVID rise on cleaner supply, energy-saving-s..
5Oil slips as dollar firms, but supply worries check losses

HOT NEWS