BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares are likely to open little changed on Friday, while focus will be on IT stocks after Infosys beat quarterly earnings estimates and raised its annual revenue forecast.

The GIFT Nifty was at 24,856 points as of 7:55 a.m. IST, suggesting that the NSE Nifty 50 will open near its Thursday close of 24,800.85.

IT stocks have driven gains in the Nifty and S&P BSE Sensex over the last four sessions after strong earnings from Tata Consultancy Services, HCLTech and LTIMindtree, and rising hopes of a U.S. rate cut in September.

Infosys will be in focus after its U.S.-listed shares jumped 8.38% overnight. India's second-largest IT services firm on Thursday raised its fiscal year 2025 revenue growth outlook to 3%-4% from 1%-3%, helped by demand recovery.

Besides earnings, the federal budget due on July 23 will also be crucial to sustain the ongoing markets rally, according to analysts.

India's budget could be positive for consumer, infrastructure, real estate, housing finance and auto companies helped by higher government spending to boost consumption, while maintaining focus on capex, according to brokerages.

Meanwhile, broader Asian shares dropped amid uncertainty across the geopolitical landscape and in major economies, and a weaker finish in U.S. equities overnight. [MKTS/GLOB] [.N]

STOCKS TO WATCH

* Tata Technologies: Co reported a fall in first-quarter profit, hurt by declining revenue from its services segment and higher expenses.

* Shoppers Stop: Co swung to a quarterly loss as high inflation weighed on consumer spending on discretionary products, including apparel and beauty products.

* Earnings: Paytm, Reliance Industries, UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Wipro.

(Reporting by Manvi Pant and Bharath Rajeshwaran in Bengaluru; Editing by Varun H K)