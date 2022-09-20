Advanced search
Indian shares set to open lower ahead of Fed rate hike decision

09/20/2022 | 10:37pm EDT
A man looks at a screen displaying budget news, on a facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares are expected to open slightly lower on Wednesday, after two straight sessions of gains, as investors brace for a hefty rate hike from the U.S. Federal Reserve and clues on further hikes.

India's NSE stock futures listed on the Singapore exchange were down 0.4%, as of 0229 GMT, while MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1%.

The NSE Nifty 50 index rose 1.1% to 17,816.25 on Tuesday, while the S&P BSE Sensex ended up 0.98% at 59,719.74.

Foreign investors bought a net $91.9 million worth of Indian equities on Tuesday, Refinitiv data showed.

The Fed is set to announce its decision at the end of a two-day policy meeting later in the day. Rate futures traders are pricing in an 81% chance of a 75-basis-point hike and a 19% probability of a jumbo 100 bps increase. [FEDWATCH]

Stocks to watch:

** The Reserve Bank of India on Tuesday said it took Central Bank of India, a state-owned commercial bank, off its prompt corrective action list after it was found that the bank was not in breach of certain regulations.

** Yes Bank on Tuesday said it approved investment of up to 19.99% stake in JC Flowers Arc by bank

** Indian automaker Mahindra and Mahindra proposes to buy a 17.41% stake of Swaraj Engines from Kirloskar Industries.

** NBCC (India) on Tuesday said it secured total business of 2.75 billion rupees in August.

** Bike maker Hero MotoCorp said on Tuesday it would partner with state-run Hindustan Petroleum Corp to set up electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across the country.

** Indian budget carrier SpiceJet has decided to put around 80 pilots on leave without pay for a period of three months in a move to cut costs, Mint newspaper reported.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.28% 0.6672 Delayed Quote.-7.28%
BANK OF INDIA LIMITED -0.85% 52.2 End-of-day quote.1.66%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.06% 1.13742 Delayed Quote.-15.41%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) -0.05% 0.74776 Delayed Quote.-4.54%
CENTRAL BANK OF INDIA 0.49% 20.35 End-of-day quote.-4.24%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.08% 0.99646 Delayed Quote.-12.30%
HERO MOTOCORP LIMITED 2.37% 2770.75 End-of-day quote.12.57%
HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED 0.43% 235.1 Delayed Quote.-20.10%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.09% 0.012531 Delayed Quote.-6.55%
MAHINDRA AND MAHINDRA LTD 0.94% 1314.75 Delayed Quote.53.93%
MSCI SINGAPORE (GDTR) -0.22% 5534.73 Real-time Quote.-11.58%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.18% 0.5889 Delayed Quote.-12.75%
NIFTY 50 0.06% 17815.4 Delayed Quote.1.55%
SENSEX BSE30 0.98% 59719.74 Real-time Quote.2.52%
SPICEJET LIMITED 0.58% 43.6 End-of-day quote.-35.98%
YES BANK LIMITED 0.31% 16.4 End-of-day quote.19.71%
HOT NEWS