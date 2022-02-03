Indian shares skid after three-day run as IT, financial stocks drag

BENGALURU, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Indian shares slipped on Thursday after a three-session winning run, as a rally in financial and IT stocks paused, although sharp gains in automakers limited the decline.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.43% at 17,703.3, as of 0449 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.48% to 59,273.2.

The indexes had climbed about 4% each over the last three sessions, with most of the gains coming after the federal budget where the government announced higher spending to recharge the pandemic-hit economy.

"The market had been supported by the growth-orient budget, but we now have to really see what is happening globally. Until the dust settles around interest rates, volatility will stay," said Aishvarya Dadheech, a fund manager at Ambit Asset Management in Mumbai.

The raid in technology stocks in the United States, amid rate hike worries, could also spook IT stocks in India, Dadheech said, even though domestic companies were seeing solid growth. He said the financial sector could see strong gains this year.

U.S. stock futures were lower on Thursday after Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc's shares plunged more than 20% in overnight post-market trade after missing earnings estimates.

In Mumbai, the Nifty IT index fell 1.1% after gaining nearly 7% over the last four sessions.

Tire makers CEAT, JK Tyre and Birla Tyres dropped between 3% and 7.3% after India's antitrust agency fined them for price cartelisation.

The Nifty Auto index, meanwhile, climbed 1.8%, led by strong gains in top carmaker Maruti Suzuki and two-wheeler makers TVS Motor and Hero MotoCorp .

Defense equipment maker Bharat Dynamics surged 10% to a record high after signing a $419 million contract to supply anti-tank missiles to the Indian army.

Tata Consumer Products jumped 3.6% after posting a rise in quarterly profit.

Conglomerate ITC and jeweler and watch maker Titan Company were muted ahead of their quarterly results. (Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)