Indian shares slide as finance, pharma sectors drag

11/16/2021 | 11:21pm EST
A woman walks past the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares fell on Wednesday, dragged by banking and pharma stocks, with Reliance Industries and Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd weighing on the Nifty 50 index.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index slipped 0.24% to 17,956.10 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.26% to 60,165.7 by 0359 GMT.

The Nifty Bank Index dropped 0.47%. Bandhan Bank, RBL Bank, and IDFC First Bank -- down between 0.9% and 1.4% -- led the losses on the sub-index.

Pharma stocks, such IPCA Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, and Lupin Ltd shed 1.78%, 1.51% and 1.45%, respectively. The Nifty Pharma Index was down 0.53%.

SpiceJet said on Wednesday U.S. planemaker Boeing had agreed to settle outstanding claims related to the grounding of its 737 MAX aircraft. Shares were down 0.6% in early trade.

In global trading, Wall Street equities were boosted by the dollar reaching a four-and-a-half-year high against the yen after data showed U.S. retail sales rose faster-than-expected in October. Asian shares slipped.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUROBINDO PHARMA -1.29% 676.8 Delayed Quote.-24.48%
BANDHAN BANK LIMITED 1.18% 316.1 Delayed Quote.-22.29%
HOUSING DEVELOPMENT FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED -0.85% 2975.15 End-of-day quote.16.28%
IDFC FIRST BANK LIMITED -1.76% 50.25 End-of-day quote.35.63%
IPCA LABORATORIES LIMITED -2.03% 2154.85 End-of-day quote.-1.65%
LUPIN LIMITED -1.39% 932.05 End-of-day quote.-4.57%
RBL BANK LIMITED 1.18% 210.1 End-of-day quote.-9.09%
RELIANCE INDUSTRIES LTD -2.32% 2487 Delayed Quote.29.84%
SPICEJET LIMITED 9.61% 78.1 End-of-day quote.-17.75%
