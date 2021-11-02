Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian shares slip as Sun Pharma drags ahead of earnings

11/02/2021 | 01:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
A man watches a large screen displaying India's benchmark share index on the facade of BSE building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares reversed course to fall slightly on Tuesday as pharmaceutical stocks lost their footing on the back of a slide in heavyweight Sun Pharma ahead of its quarterly earnings results later in the day.

By 0506 GMT, the blue chip NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.15% to 17,902.25, while the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was down 0.25% at 59,989.43.

"Typically, (the festive season of) Diwali week sees lower volume with a lot of traders on holiday... we normally don't see a big sell-off," said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.

The Nifty and Sensex had shed 3.3% each over the final three sessions last week on concerns of overvaluations and heavy foreign selling, before recouping some of those losses on Monday with gains of more than 1%.

On Tuesday, the Nifty Pharma Index fell 0.69%, snapping two straight sessions of losses, as Sun Pharma slipped 2.3% to be the biggest loser on the Nifty 50. The company is due to report September-quarter earnings later in the day.

Limiting losses, however, was the Nifty Auto Index gaining 1.41%. Shares of Tata Motors rose as much as 5% after the carmaker projected pre-tax earnings margin and free cash flow at its Jaguar Land Rover unit to turn positive in the second half of fiscal 2022.

The Nifty Realty Index rose 2.86%, extending gains for a third session.

Among other stocks, agrochemical holding company PI Industries shed 7.6% after its deal with active pharmaceutical ingredient maker IND Swift Laboratories fell through.

Joining a long list of Indian startups that have tapped the capital market this year, logistics firm Delhivery Ltd filed for an initial public offering of up to 74.6 billion rupees.

($1 = 74.8050 Indian rupees)

(Reporting by Anuron Kumar Mitra in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BHARTI AIRTEL LIMITED 3.80% 712.3 End-of-day quote.39.86%
IND-SWIFT LABORATORIES LIMITED 3.81% 61.3 End-of-day quote.0.16%
PI INDUSTRIES LIMITED -0.23% 2996.3 End-of-day quote.36.36%
SUN PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD. -2.85% 788.7 Delayed Quote.37.05%
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
01:46aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Investor Caution Likely as -2-
DJ
01:46aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Investor Caution Likely as Key Fed Decision Nears
DJ
01:45aChina urges families to keep stocks of daily necessities ahead of winter
RE
01:44aAsian shares mixed as investors await crucial Fed decision
RE
01:40aIndian shares slip as Sun Pharma drags ahead of earnings
RE
01:38aSoftBank-backed Indian logistics startup Delhivery files for $997 million IPO
RE
01:37aByteDance to reorganise into six units, CFO steps down to focus on TikTok
RE
01:35aAustralia central bank says yield target was losing effectiveness
RE
01:34aGoodman Group lifts outlook as supply chain squeeze fills warehouses
RE
01:29aS.Korea to buy back 2 trillion won of Korean treasury bonds
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Apple cuts iPad production to feed chips to iPhone 13 -Nikkei
2SoftBank leads $93 million investment in NFT gaming firm the Sandbox
3Aussie slides as RBA affirms dovish stance; Fed in focus
4California judge rules for opioid makers in damages lawsuit
5Rogers Communications boardroom tussle outcome deferred to Nov. 5

HOT NEWS