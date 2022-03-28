Log in
Indian shares slip for fourth day; PVR, INOX soar on merger

03/28/2022 | 12:14am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks out of the Bombay Stock Exchange building in Mumbai, India,

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Indian shares edged lower for a fourth straight session on Monday, weighed down by heavyweight financial stocks, while multiplex firms PVR and INOX Leisure surged after announcing a merger.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index was down 0.41% at 17,083.15, as of 0407 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex slipped 0.49% to 57,080.74.

Broader Asian markets were also under pressure after China's financial hub of Shanghai announced a coronavirus lockdown, spurring worries about a hit to global activity. [MKTS/GLOB]

In Mumbai, top private-sector lender HDFC Bank slid 1.9%, while mortgage lender HDFC Ltd fell 1.7%.

PVR jumped as much as 10% and INOX Leisure soared 20% to a record high after announcing the merger to create a giant cinema operator with more than 1,500 screens.

(Reporting by Chris Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
HDFC BANK LIMITED -1.62% 1407.65 Delayed Quote.-3.28%
NIFTY 50 -0.39% 17078.25 Delayed Quote.-1.16%
