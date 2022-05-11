Indian shares up as metal stocks rise amid gains in Asia

The NSE Nifty 50 index was up 0.29% at 16,287.90 as of 0348 GMT, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.21% to 54,480.36. The benchmark indexes posted losses for a third straight session on Tuesday.

Nifty's metal index, which closed 5.2% lower in the previous session, rose 1.7%. Nifty's energy, finance and auto sub-indexes were also among the gainers, advancing between 0.6% and 1%.

Nifty 50 component Adani Ports, up 1.6%, is scheduled to report quarterly results later in the day.

Drug maker Cipla was down 1.9%, weighing on the Nifty pharma index which fell 0.15%. The company reported March-quarter consolidated net profit of 3.62 billion rupees, down 12.4% from a year earlier.

Asian shares edged higher on Wednesday after hitting close to two-year lows in the previous session, ahead of keenly awaited U.S. inflation data. U.S. consumer price index data for April is due at 1230 GMT later in the day. [MKTS/GLOB]

