Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian singer KK dies after falling ill during concert

06/01/2022 | 12:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

MUMBAI (Reuters) - Indian singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, better known as KK, died on Monday night after falling ill in the middle of a concert, local media reported.

Kunnath was performing at a crowded indoor stadium in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata when he complained of uneasiness. He was rushed to a hospital, the Hindustan Times newspaper reported.

Tributes to the singer, who was 53, poured in on social media, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several Bollywood singers and actors expressing condolences.

"His songs reflected a wide range of emotions as (they) struck a chord with people of all age groups. We will always remember him through his songs," Modi said on Twitter.

Kunnath had sung several songs for Bollywood films and music albums and frequently performed at live concerts.

(Reporting by Shilpa Jamkhandikar in Mumbai; Editing by Bradley Perrett)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:33aJapan foreign minister Hayashi being tested for COVID-19 -Kyodo
RE
12:33aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares to Rebound But Mood -2-
DJ
12:33aEMEA MORNING BRIEFING : Shares to Rebound But Mood Remains Fragile
DJ
12:32aChina iron ore futures extend gains on demand hopes, steel output controls may weigh
RE
12:29aIndian singer KK dies after falling ill during concert
RE
12:29aU.S. Chamber of Commerce, others warn of impracticalities in EU subsidy plan
RE
12:27aSingapore's de-facto national dish in the crossfire as Malaysia bans chicken exports
RE
12:22aChina's factory activity falls at slower pace on easing curbs - Caixin PMI
RE
12:20aIndian shares inch higher as consumer stocks gain
RE
12:20aCambodian opposition rises from the ashes ahead of local elections
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1THERAPEUTICSMD INVESTOR ALERT by The Former Attorney General of Louisia..
2News Highlights: Top Energy News of the Day
3Teaser: Nitrogen Fertilizer Unit III (UFN-III) April, 31 2022
4Minnova Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement
5Oil prices open higher on EU Russian oil ban, end of Shanghai lockdown

HOT NEWS