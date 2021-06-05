Indian states begin easing COVID lockdowns as case numbers decline

NEW DELHI, June 5 (Reuters) - Some of India's states are
easing lockdown restrictions as coronavirus infections subside,
with the world's second most-populous nation on Saturday logging
its lowest daily case count in nearly two months.
The national capital territory of Delhi, the seat of India's
federal government, was among those relaxing restrictions and
will allow shops to open on alternate days. Shops with even
numbers will open on one day while those with odd numbers will
open the next day. Private offices will also now be allowed to
operate at 50% of normal staffing levels.
"The coronavirus situation in Delhi is slowly getting
better," Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in an online news
conference as he announced that the state will build oxygen
storage capacity of 420 tonnes.
Hospitals in Delhi had struggled to provide oxygen cylinders
and beds to patients as infections surged but that wave began
subsiding from the middle of last month.
Kejriwal said the state would in future be prepared to deal
with 37,000 new cases a day. Its peak thus far was 28,395 new
infections on April 20.
In northern Uttar Pradesh, the country's most populous
state, only night curfew restrictions remain for 55 of its 75
districts.
"Districts which have positive cases under 600 have been
given permission to open but with restrictions, while cities
with over 600 positive cases will be under lockdown till the
next order," a local government spokesperson said.
Overall, India saw 120,529 new coronavirus infections emerge
over the last 24 hours, while deaths rose by 3,380. The
country's total case tally stands at 28.69 million while 344,082
people have died.
In the industrialised western state of Maharashtra, the
local government will from June 7 allow malls, movie theatres,
restaurants and offices to open regularly in districts where the
positivity rate has fallen below 5%.
In Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state of Gujarat,
also in the west, all government and private offices will be
allowed to operate fully staffed from June 7, instead of the
current restriction of 50%.
The Gujarat government has also eased restrictions on
commercial activities, allowing shops in 36 cities to remain
open for longer.
In eastern Odisha state, lockdowns have been eased in three
districts thanks to a decline in coronavirus cases while the
southern state of Tamil Nadu now allows grocery retailers to
open for most of the day and has permitted offices to operate
with 30% capacity.
(Reporting by Sankalp Phartiyal; Additional reporting by
Rajendra Jadhav in Mumbai, Jatindra Dash in Bhubaneshwar, Sumit
Khanna in Ahmedabad, Sudarshan Varadhan in Chennai and Saurabh
Sharma in Lucknow; Editing by William Mallard and Edwina Gibbs)