Indian stocks end lower as tech stocks drag; Asian Paints slumps 5%

10/21/2021 | 06:47am EDT
FILE PHOTO: People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai

BENGALURU (Reuters) -Indian shares closed lower on Thursday for a third straight session as losses in technology stocks outweighed gains in banks, while Asian Paints fell over 5% after higher raw materials costs dented profit, highlighting inflation concerns.

The NSE Nifty 50 index fell 0.5% to 18,178.10, while the S&P BSE Sensex dropped 0.6% to 60,923.

The Nifty IT index was the top drag among the sectoral indexes, falling 2.5%.

Positive global cues are likely to be overwhelmed by domestic concerns like high valuations that have become unsustainable and rising commodity inflation, which will impact the margins of firms, said V K Vijayakumar, chief investment strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

Shares of Asian Paints fell 5.3% after the company's profit was hurt by a near 50% jump in total expenses, including a 72.7% rise in cost of materials consumed.

Analysts said the Indian market was seeing consistent selling from institutional investors, concerned over higher valuations.

Domestic institutional investors sold $1.03 billion worth of securities in Indian capital markets in the past one week, Refinitiv data showed.

Nifty trades at a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.8 times forward earnings estimates, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, indicating a stretched valuation.

The Nifty bank index rose 1.3%, while the public sector bank index gained 2.7% on expectations of strong results during the quarter for lenders.

Bank of Maharashtra rose as much as 9% after its quarterly profit doubled and asset quality improved.

Future Retail fell 4% after a Singapore panel ruled that the retailer must take part in arbitration over a commercial dispute with Amazon.com Inc.

Department store chain Shoppers Stop rose as much as 20% on a smaller loss in the September quarter.

(Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Gaurav Dogra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

By Sethuraman N R


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMAZON.COM, INC. -0.84% 3415.06 Delayed Quote.5.75%
ASIAN PAINTS LIMITED -5.29% 3002 Delayed Quote.14.65%
BHARAT PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED 2.26% 451.05 Delayed Quote.15.74%
BIOCON LIMITED 0.94% 344.95 Delayed Quote.-26.57%
FUTURE RETAIL LIMITED -3.92% 51.45 Delayed Quote.-31.96%
HAVELLS INDIA LIMITED -8.59% 1285.8 Delayed Quote.53.54%
HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED 1.73% 322.8 Delayed Quote.45.62%
INDIAN OIL CORPORATION LIMITED 0.84% 131.65 Delayed Quote.43.54%
JSW STEEL LIMITED -0.87% 685.35 End-of-day quote.76.96%
OIL AND NATURAL GAS CORPORATION LIMITED 0.06% 155 Delayed Quote.66.47%
SHOPPERS STOP LIMITED -0.76% 280.55 End-of-day quote.40.38%
TVS MOTOR COMPANY LIMITED -0.67% 579.1 End-of-day quote.19.27%
HOT NEWS