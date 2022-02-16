Log in
Indian tax authorities search premises of China's Huawei

02/16/2022 | 04:44am EST
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Huawei is seen in front of the local offices of Huawei in Warsaw

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's income tax authorities have conducted searches at multiple premises of Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies as part of a tax investigation, a government source told Reuters, confirming local media reports.

The searches were conducted at Huawei's office premises in Delhi, neighbouring Gurugram and tech hub Bengaluru on Tuesday, the source said on condition of anonymity, in line with government policy.

Officials from the income tax department looked at financial documents, account books and company records, Indian businesses and overseas transactions, NDTV reported, citing news agency PTI. Some records were also seized, the report added.

"We have been informed of the visit of (the) income tax team to our office and also of their meeting with some personnel," Huawei said in a statement.

"Huawei is confident our operations in India are firmly compliant with all laws and regulations. We will approach related government departments for more information and fully cooperate as per the rules and regulations."

The income tax department declined to comment.

Last year India overlooked the Huawei when it named foreign network equipment suppliers allowed to carry out 5G trials in what is one of the world's biggest markets by number of mobile phone users.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru and Munsif Vengattil in New Delhi; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and David Goodman)


© Reuters 2022
