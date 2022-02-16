Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Indian tax authorities search premises of China's Huawei - local media

02/16/2022 | 02:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
FILE PHOTO: Logo of Huawei is seen in front of the local offices of Huawei in Warsaw

BENGALURU (Reuters) - India's Income Tax Department has conducted searches at multiple premises of Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies , as part of a tax evasion investigation, local media reported on Wednesday, citing official sources.

The officials looked at financial documents, account books and company records, its Indian businesses and overseas transactions, NDTV reported, citing PTI.

(Reporting by Rama Venkat in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:55aMalaysia keeps March crude palm oil export duty at 8%
RE
02:54aUK electricity capacity auction clears at highest ever price
RE
02:52aUK has not seen evidence of Russian withdrawal from Ukraine's border - defence minister
RE
02:50aOmicron surge was more deadly in Japan after booster delay, critics say
RE
02:46aJapan's yen back in favour as a funding currency, but with more risks
RE
02:46aGunfire, explosions rock Somalian capital in militant attacks
RE
02:45aIndian tax authorities search premises of China's Huawei - local media
RE
02:39aJGB yields near multi-year highs as Russia-Ukraine tensions wane
RE
02:35aRouble firms to 75 vs dollar as Russia reports troop pullback
RE
02:30aTurkey gives initial price guidance of 7.5-7.625% for benchmark USD sukuk - document
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Ex-Goldman banker got millions in 1MDB-linked kickbacks - prosecutor
2Asia stocks rally as fears of Russia invading Ukraine wane
3U.S. sea level to rise by 2050 as much as in past century, NOAA says
4Explainer-What's next for Fed after Senate vote on Biden's nominees del..
5G20 host Indonesia promotes FX diversification as part of stimulus exit

HOT NEWS